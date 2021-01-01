From boahaus
Boahaus Rhyl Bar Cart, 5 Wine Racks, 2 Open Shelves, Serving Tray (Dark Brown)
The Boahaus Rhyl Bar Cart is a useful yet fabulous contemporary bar cart. This masterpiece is a good example of how to combine vintage design with modern simplicity. The Rhyl Bar Cart features three-level serving shelves. Each tray serves its purpose. Bottom shelves are ideal to place spirits bottles and glasses. The middle shelf is for wine lovers. With 5 wine racks, you will be able to place your finest bottles with additional space for your wine glasses. On top, there is a serving tray that is helpful and plenty of space for cocktail tools or any decorative gadgets. Its versatility makes it possible to use it as a kitchen cart and make it the best mobile ally at your home. It can also be utilized as an extra space for your bathroom, as it is a great storage area for toiletries, perfumes, and soaps. It is easy to assemble with step-by-step, clear instructions that will have it ready to go in only a matter of minutes.