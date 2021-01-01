Royal Garden Rhone Valley 7-Piece Wicker Motion Outdoor Dining Set with Teal Cushions

Featuring high back, hand woven resin wicker dining chairs, the Rhone Valley 7-Piece Motion Dining Set from Royal Garden combines clean lines and comfort for everyday living. 6 swivel rocker dining chairs are constructed of powder-coated rust free aluminum frames with weather resistant Olefin seat cushions. The 70 in. rectangular dining table has an easy to clean and maintain aluminum slat top and seats 6 comfortably. Royal Gardens patent pending Twist Knob Assembly ensures assembly is quick and easy without the need for any tools.