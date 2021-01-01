STERLING FOREVER Rhodium Plated Brass CZ Halo Station Bolo Bracelet in Silver at Nordstrom Rack

Bold and bright, this CZ halo station bolo bracelet is sure to grab attention! This adjustable accessory is sure to fit perfectly and the disks and bars are adorned with gleaming CZ stones. . Rhodium plated brass cubic zirconia halo station bolo bracelet. Sliding knot/bolo- adjustable, one size fits most. Lead & nickel free. Adjustable up to 9.5" length. Approx. 7mm & 10mm stationed charms. Imported Store in an air-tight bag when not wearing. Do NOT expose to any harsh chemicals, jewelry cleaners, or perfume. Rhodium plated brass, cubic zirconia