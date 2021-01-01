First They Steal Your Heart Then They Steal Bed Rhodesian Ridgeback Gifts Funny Quote Dog Paw Print Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny dog and paw print Design. Is perfect for Dog Lovers, Puppy Owner, dog and Caffeine addicts. Funny sarcastic coffee quote for introverted People with Text and Graphic. Makes A Great Gift idea for Women and Men who love their dog and pet and dog qwner. Birthday gift for dog lover. Rhodesian Ridgeback First They Steal Your Heart Then They Steal Your Bed. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only