16.7" x 48.7" Rhodes Full Length Wall Mirror Black - Kate & Laurel All Things Decor

Indulge in the minimal aesthetic of the Rhodes panel mirror, a practical wall accent for any room. Inspired by modern, geometric forms, the Rhodes mirror has minimal lines and a simple rectangular panel shape. Constructed with a resilient plastic frame and mirrored glass, the Rhodes surface offers a beveled edge to spread more light throughout the area. Adding a mirror to your wall expands your space by reflecting light, creating a more dimensional, open concept room. Hang this practical, geometric accent in any modern or casual living room, bedroom, entryway, bathroom, closet, or dining room. The overall dimensions of this mirror are 16.75 inches wide by 1.5 inches deep by 48.75 inches tall, showcasing a robust, full-length mirror for checking your appearance, tying your tie, or doing your makeup. Hang the Rhodes on its own for a bold focal point or in multiples to create a grand wall display. The metal D-ring hangers attached to the back of the frame allow you to hang it both vertically or horizontally, depending on your unique decorative aesthetic.