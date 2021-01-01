Rheaume PU Leather Modern Convertible Folding Futon Sofa Bed With Storage Box For Compact Living Space, Apartment, Dorm

This is a two-seater sofa with a streamlined silhouette combined with a mid-century style, creating a modern feel and adding mid-century charm to your living room. The brown leather sofa will surely make you fall in love with it. The texture of the sofa must be very outstanding among the same type of sofa. At the same time, this sofa includes the design of a sofa bed, you can adjust the inclination of the backrest to meet your own needs. It is suitable for the placement of small rooms, high quality, hurry up and add it to the shopping list!