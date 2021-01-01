From first deal
RFID Protection Folding Large Capacity with Multi-Card Slots PU Short Wallet Bag Passport Holder-Coffee
Advertisement
?Specification?Material: PUColor: Grey, Blue, CoffeeREID Protection: YESSize: (L) x (W) x (H) 14.8 x 11 x 1 cm / 6 x 4 x 0.3 inch (appr.)Structure: 4 card slots, 1 passport slot, 1 money slot, 1 airline slot, 2 SIM card slots?Features Pocket size, lightweight, easy to carry? Multi function, large capacity for storage, it is very practical gift?Package included? 1 X Short Wallet(Other Stuff not included)Instruction is not included. Any questions, please contact us immediately for solution. Hope a nice day! Notice? Please allow slight dimension difference due to manual measurement- Please consider the actual sizes in the listing as the pictures are generally enlarged to show detail- Due to different producing batches, product details might be a little different. If you minding the difference, please buy it carefully- Due to the light and screen difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. Thanks for your understanding.