From miami carryon
Miami CarryOn RFID Protected Wallet and Passport Cover Set (Retro Travel)
Advertisement
The Secure RFID Wallet and Passport Combo It seems like everyone wants a piece of your information these days. Fight back against all scammers, scanners and other thieves trying to steal your personal data with our RFID blocking wallet and passport cover. The wallet features a durable aluminum exterior that shields your credits cards, IDs, and other RFID compatible cards from electromagnetic scanners, preventing you from losing your information to costly identity theft attempts, the same goes for the passport cover. These stylish items may look like fashion accessories, but they're your first line of defense against identity fraud scams. Get yours today and you'll save more than a few bucks. Environmentally Friendly Packaging Made from recycled paper and printed with environmentally friendly ink. Miami CarryOnOne of North America's most recognized travel accessories brands, offering quality travel gear for the frequent flyers and explorers out there. Miami CarryOn offers an innovative and diverse product line that would make every trip a breeze. Committed to implementing the highest standards and best features in our products.