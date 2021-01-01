Miami CarryOn RFID Blocking Wallet, Secure Card Holder - Prevent Identity Theft

Advertisement
The Secure RFID Wallet: It seems like everyone wants a piece of your information these days. Fight back against thieves trying to steal your personal data with our RFID blocking wallet. It features a durable aluminum exterior that shields your credits cards, and other RFID compatible cards from electromagnetic scanners, preventing you from losing your information to costly identity theft attempts. These stylish wallets may look like fashion accessories, but they’re your first line of defense against identity fraud scams. Environmentally Friendly Packaging: Made from recycled paper and printed with environmentally friendly ink. Designed in the USA, Made in China.Miami CarryOn One of North America's most recognized travel accessories brands, offering high-quality travel gear for the frequent flyers and explorers out there. Miami CarryOn offers an innovative and diverse product line that would make every trip a breeze. Committed to implementing the highest standards and best features in our products.