Reyna Classic 4 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set

This 4-piece bathroom accessory set gives you all the tools you need as you get ready for the day or finish your bedtime routine. This set includes a lotion pump, a tumbler, a toothbrush holder, and a soap dish. Each piece is made from metal in a nickel finish that brings some shine to your vanity countertop. It also matches with most bathroom color schemes and vanity styles — from classic to contemporary glam. This set is also water-resistant, so it stands up to your typical bathroom environment, with its steam and splashes.