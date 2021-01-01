From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Reylow Queen Bookcase Headboard, Dark Brown
Advertisement
QUEEN BOOKCASE HEADBOARD: Deep brown makes a stunning debut. Your bedroom will store catchalls easily with this headboard's cubbies — what a practical and stylish choice HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Headboard is made of engineered wood and replicated veneers DISTRESSED FINISH: For extra dimension, the dark brown finish of the wood has distressing to imbue a well-loved and stylish appearance to any bedframe EXTRA STORAGE: Measuring 66.5" W x 7" D x 52.75" H, this queen size headboard's spacious cubbies let you store books, decor and other essentials in lieu of a night stand ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Bolts are needed to attach headboard to existing bed frame (length depends on bed frame thickness). Mattress, bed frame and foundation or box spring available, sold separately DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget