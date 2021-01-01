SPACE Seating REVV Self Adjusting SpaceFlex Raven Backrest Support and Padded Raven Mesh Seat with Adjustable Arms and Platinum Finish Base Managers Chair

Unsurpassed up-to-the-minute ergonomic design arrives in the form of the REVV Series Self-Adjusting SpaceFlex Back Chair Intelligently outfitted with a firm yet flexible cut out style contoured back, the backrest of this ingenuitive seating solution provides for optimal support while sporting cutting edge style Brilliantly constructed with a thickly padded 2-layer mesh seat and engineered with pressurized seat height adjustment, the easily adjustable seat wicks away moisture and allows for quick and simple seat positioning The genius tilt tension function allows you to recline with perfect balance and support while also providing an anti-kickback functionality when arising from a seated position Height adjustable padded arms allow for a place to rest your hardworking hands and a heavy duty fully finished base with end caps and dual wheel carpet casters allow you to glide effortlessly while protecting the base from scuffs and scratches