Revolve II Chandelier by Alora Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Brass - (CH311655NBCG)
The Revolve II Chandelier from Alora Lighting offers an elegant, clean-surfaced silhouette that still reminds anyone who views it of times gone by. A steel disc canopy holds a single central stem downward, terminating in a triple-spoked wheel structure containing layered lamping set at evenly-spaced spots around the wheel. Every single socket is done in a candelabra style, placed in parallel with one oriented upward and one pointed down, surrounded by open cylindrical shades of clear glass that offer a mixture of ambient, reflected, and direct light. The definition of the Greek word Alora means shining light, which is the exact sentiment that captures the vision of this luxury lighting brand. One of their most popular collections is Tagliato, which combines chic materials to create eye-popping designs that are both modern and classic. Alora uses creative design techniques to produce stunning creations from translucent orb pendants with exposed bulbs to crystal-like walls sconces. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Natural Brass