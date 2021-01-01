From lr home
LR Home Revolution Gray/Black 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 6 in. Animal Leopard Polypropylene Area Rug, Gray / Black
Advertisement
Product Description : Renew your home with our trendsetting Revolution collection, this collection features intricate pops of colors that combine to perfectly create fresh depth and style to any space. This trendy piece features distressed gray and black cheetah print with intricate gold specks, which adds an extra chic accent and flair to a variety of spaces. Perfectly fitting in a contemporary, modern, or whimsical home, this rug embodies versatility and creativity to elevate your living room, kids area, bedroom, or office space. Constructed by power-loom with a polypropylene blend, this area rug features a low pile height to avoid trip hazards and a light-weight framework for easy maintenance. Collection Description: Renew your home with our trendsetting Revolution collection, this abstract collection features intricate pops of colors that combine to perfectly create fresh depth and style to any space. Perfectly fitting for a rustic, industrial, or contemporary home, this collection embodies versatility and creativity to elevate your living room, dining area, bedroom, or office space. Constructed by power-loom with a polypropylene blend, this collection features a low pile height to avoid trip hazards and a light-weight framework for easy maintenance. Color: Gray / Black.