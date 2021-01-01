From estiluz
Revolta Pendant Light by Estiluz - Color: White - Finish: Polished - (113635710U_1x036362682S_1x671000036)
Advertisement
With its geometric, contemporary design, the Revolta Pendant Light by Estiluz Lighting can add a dash of style to living rooms, dining rooms, and entryways. Furnished with a rounded Black Steel frame that suspends a smooth Aluminum head, this pendant conjures up an image of open circles floating in the air. Housed inside the head is an integrated LED light system in a warm 2700K color temperature. Surrounding this is a Methacrylate Optic lens that projects a pleasant, yet effective downward glow. This pendant is offered in two sizes; Small with one Aluminum head or Large with two Aluminum heads. Display on its own or with multiples for a custom look. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Color: White. Finish: Gold