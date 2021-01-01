From estiluz
Revolta LED Table Lamp by Estiluz - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (036372679S)
The Revolta LED Table Lamp designed by Estiluz Lighting is not only captivating to look at, but it will radiate your room with a soft, calming glow. Beyond it's smooth, modern design this unique table lamp is made in Spain from the finest Iron and Aluminum. The Revolta Table Lamp is a perfect choice to show off your style and enhance the contemporary appeal of your bedroom, living room, or entryway. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Color: Polished. Finish: Satin Gold