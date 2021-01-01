Revolta LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Estiluz - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (113535715_5x036352682BM_5x671000051)

The Revolta LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from Estiluz is a simplistic and refined piece by Barcelona design studio Nahtrang. Inspired by the design duos Volta pieces, this fixture takes the arched silhouette and forms a closed ring frame that suspends from thin cables. A cylindrical aluminum shade hovers below the center of the frame, containing the fixtures LED and adding contrast. This pendant light can be used to hold fabric panels to dampen the sound in large, open spaces. Founded more than 30 years ago in Spain, Estiluz creates high quality lighting designs. A wide variety of sconces, table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants and floor lamps, all with contemporary style and character, is available. Located in Sant Joan de les Abadesses, a small town situated in the north of Catalonia in Spain, Estiluz produces lighting fixtures for markets around the world. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black