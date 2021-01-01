Estiluz Revolta L92.1S1D Linear Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 3 light

Advertisement
The Revolta L92.1S1D Linear Suspension by Estiluz is a lamp with contemporary style sought by the most discerning of interior designers. It features a Black base for a sleek look along with a durable structure and canopy. Hanging from the circular structure is an Aluminum head which houses the integrated 2700K color temperature LED system. The light bulbs are covered with Methacrylate Optic lenses, which are effective diffusers, transforming the light into a warm and welcoming hue. This configuration includes one Small pendant with one head and one Large pendant with two heads. Canopy, pendants, and drivers are shipped separately. Color: Black. Finish: Gold