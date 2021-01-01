From niza
Reversible Women's Jacket With Print & Long Sleeves Medium NIZA
Advertisement
Reversible printed jacket, with crew neck, side pockets and long sleeves with volume, the composition of the garment is polyester, jacket for the spring summer 2021 season, each of our designs are unique and inimitable, due to the manual manufacturing process of them. Washing machine at 30ºC with short spin and similar colors. Do not bleach. Cold iron inside out, max 110⁰C. No dry cleaning. Do not use dryer. 100% polyester Reversible Women's Jacket With Print & Long Sleeves Medium NIZA