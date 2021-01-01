Cotoala 91" Reversible Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise, L-Shape Corner Couch with Pulled Out Bed, Arms with Shelf Function, Two Samll Pillows (Light Grey)

Multiplayer Seater Sofa: This sofa Compact yet spacious,It is able to seat Multiplayer persons.It is suitable for use in any room throughout the house for an extra spend time with friends or grab some extra time-out space to yourself. Modern Design:Polyester material, seat cushions filled with foam comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise.This modern style fabric sofa allows your skin to breathe and can be cleaned easily. Integrate Into Your Family: Blending classic and rustic elements, this sectional sofa includes 2 seats sofa with pulled out bed and reversible chaise with storage. It brings elegant style to your living room and blending well with any home decor. Solid and Durable:Strong, durable and very supportive.durable legs make the sofa sets for living room can support largest weight of 250lbs/seat, added stability and durability. THICK PADDING. Cushion on each seat and back to ensure you’ll be sitting comfortably for hours,can be used for a long time.Anti slip on bottom to protect floor beneath, they extra provide stability to the frame. Dimension:Sofa Size: 91”Lx57.5”Wx33.5”H, Loveseat Size; 49.5”Lx32.5”Wx33.5”H; Chaise Size: 28.75”Lx57.5”Wx33.5”H; Storage Size: 47”Lx23”Wx8”H