From startogoo
STARTOGOO Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa Bed with 6 Side Pockets, 82.5" Corner Sofabed w/Pull Outbed and Storage Chaise, 3 Seat Left/Right Handed (Loveseat) Gray, Grey
Advertisement
This Sectional Sleeper Sofa is a modern marvel of engineering. It goes from a sofa sectional to full size sleeper with minimal effort. If that isn’t enough function, we also added storage to the chaise. What's more, the chaise can be assembled both on the left or on the right. Pockets(each side with 3 pockets) holds all your daily living room supplies. You can put TV remotes, game controller, pens and magazines. No need to worry where is your remote control anymore! Do not hesitate, just bring it home and enjoy! Crafted of wood, foam, metal, and fabric. Side pockets included. Modern English Arms for elegant accent. Big reversible storage chaise（both left handed and right handed）. Pull-out sleeper. Foam-filled seats with S-shaped spring support（Sinuous Springs） Product Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals. Overall: 82.5*54.5*37.5"（L*D*H）. Loveseat dimensions: 46*21"(L*D). Chaise: 21.5*42.5"(L*D). Sleeper Size: 72*54.5"(≈ Full size). Storage Size: 52*22.75*9.75". Pocket Size: 13"~17"*9"(L*D)