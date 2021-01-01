Reversible Sectional Couch With Chaise Modern Linen Fabric L Shape Sofa

New Model 4-seat Sectional Sofa Couch with reversible chaise lounge has a sleek modern look that will look great with any style in your home. Soft fabric upholstery on hardwood frame with overstuffed back cushions and foam seat cushion.The perfect centerpiece for your seating arrangement, it blends contemporary appeal with simple sophistication. The upholstery is accented with jumbo stitch detailing and tufted accent for a refined yet understated look. The sofa couch and the chaise can be separated, if you need to make more space in your living room ensemble.