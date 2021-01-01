2'x8' Runner Reversible Pet Proof Rug Pad Gray - Karastan

Advertisement
Extend the life of your rug and protect your flooring beneath it with the Reversible Pet-Proof Rug Pad in Gray from Karastan. While this style was designed to help keep your rug in place and offer an extra layer of supportive cushion underfoot, it also promises to stop spills and pet accidents from penetrating through your rug to your floor. With a Pet Proof Rug Pad in place, accidents cannot seep through your rug and be trapped underneath, resulting in potential damage to hardwood and carpet. Not only a must-have for households with pets, this rug pad is also a smart solution for families with kids and for use in high traffic areas. Consciously crafted out of 90percent recycled fibers, this sustainable style is available in a variety of sizes and can be cut with scissors for a customized fit. Size: 2'x8' Runner. Pattern: Solid.