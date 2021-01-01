Twin/Twin Extra Long Reversible Microfiber Fruit Print Comforter Light Orange - Room Essentials

Bring cheer to your bedroom decor with the Reversible Microfiber Fruit-Print Comforter from Room Essentials™. Boasting a microfiber construction that feels soft against your skin, this decorative comforter is generously filled to ensure you stay cozy and comfy as you hit the lights and delve into the world of your magical dreams. Featuring a subtle tufted design and decked out with allover orange and peach prints at the front with a white reverse to give you more options to dress up your bed, this printed microfiber comforter is easy to match with a variety of bedding pieces to highlight your artistic taste. Simply coordinate it with a solid white sheet and pillows to fill your bedroom with a chic artisan vibe, or add bright shams and pillows in colorful hues and printed percale sheets to let your imagination free. Size: Twin/Twin Extra Long. Color: Light Orange.