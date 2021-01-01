From little tree furniture
Reversible L-Shape Desk
Whether working in your home office or looking for plenty of desk space for decorating it, A L-shaped desk is a great place to start. This modern L-shaped Computer Desk not only provides ample space for keeping a laptop or paper works but also fits directly into the corner of your home office. 180° rotating side table provides a spacious residence for small objects during your work, offer a more relaxed and cheerful atmosphere for working & studying.