From 17 stories

Reversible Computer Desk Home Office Desk

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Have a cozy and efficient day at your workspace with the L-fashioned corner laptop desk. Ability table will face up to years of ordinary use and will haven't any issues retaining all of your paintings materials. The smooth design and spacious tabletop are constructed for your style and comfort! The two aspect cabinets are ideal for maintaining prepared and effective. Dual tabletop areas keep your workspace clutter-free. Fits perfectly in corners whilst providing maximum space. Provided you large space for working and studying. The storage place on the left side also can place the printer, stereo, books, flowers, crafts, and so on.Product DetailsTop Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material: Manufactured WoodAdult Assembly Required: YesWeight Capacity : 220lbs Color: Rustic Brown

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com