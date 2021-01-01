From tory burch
Tory Burch Reva Goldtone & Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
From the Reva Collection. Goldtone signature double T logo showcases this chic and stylish two-tone stainless steel timepiece. Quartz movement Ivory dial Second hand Round goldtone stainless steel case Goldtone and silvertone stainless steel bracelet Bracelet deployant Imported FEATURES Water resistant up to 3 ATM SIZE Round case, 36 mm (1.4") Bracelet strap 18 mm (0.7") ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Fine Jewelry - Fashion Watches > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Yellow Gold Silver.