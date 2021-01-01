Music Pillow Retro Vintage Vinyl Record Music is Love Cushion Decorative Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This Music Vinyl Pillow decoration is the best gift for who love music, country, jazz, rock , classic, in 60's, 70's, 80's style for magnetic tap decorative, Cushion Sofa Bedroom Car, Home Decor, 18 x 18 Inch You can use for home decoration, make a modern and natural look to your room. Suitable for sofa,bed,home decoration,office. This kind of retro pillow is suitable for woman, men, friends, mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only