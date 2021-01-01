Retro Vintage Illinois Party Look Tailgate Gameday Fan Gift T-Shirt

Cool Modern Chicago Party Tailgate Sunday Football gift - This is the perfect football season shirt, wear to show friends and family that your favorite football team on the lakefront is making it to the playoffs this season. Perfect gift for going to football games, tailgating, and showing the Chicago football team all your support. Great for Football fans, Husbands, boyfriend, girlfriend, friend and family! Makes a great Christmas, birthday or season opener gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem