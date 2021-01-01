Retro Vintage Bee Beekeeper Beekeeping Honey Animal Lover T-Shirt

Retro Vintage Bee Beekeeper Beekeeping Honey Animal Lover tee makes great birthday, christmas, Xmas, thanksgiving, New year anniversary gift for men, women, boys, girls who is farmer, bee lover, owner, beekeeper or apiarist and loves farming animal. Beekeeping outfit for everyone who wants to save the bees. If you love the bee and honey making, set a statement for the our nature and the bees. Makes a great gift for mom, daughter, grandma, boss, aunt, wife, sister or co-worker who loves bee animal. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem