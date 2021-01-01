Retro Viking Runes＆Norse Mythology Clothing Co. Retro 90s Style-Daddy You are My Favorite Viking Dad Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Viking dad gift for father's day. For Viking Teutons a Father's Day gift for proud viking Father's. For the proud husband, grandpa or dad who practices Germanic culture or Norse Mythology a super gift for his birthday. Print on Back. Daddy, you are as brave as Ragnar, as wise as Odin, as strong as Thor. You are my favorite Viking. For any dad who likes to go to Viking festivals a great Viking gift. For anyone who studies Viking runes and symbols a gift. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only