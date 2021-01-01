Retro Treats White Canister, White-72, Large/72 Oz

The retro treats canister in white finish has a ribbed base and a functional, tight-fitting lid to keep your pet's food, treats, and other essentials fresh and dry. With a Capacity of 72 ounces, this Canister is decorated with a 'treats' Relief, but your furry pal will know exactly what is inside This bin. The rustic, neutral motif allows the bin to easily migrate into your home and match any decor. This food safe canister is also available in grey and galvanized metal to add variety and contrast to your pet Storage needs. This canister measures 5.5"H x 8"W x 8"L and is hand wash only.