Retro Texas Shirt Co. Lone Star State Designs Retro Texas Shirt Lone Star Silhouette Longhorn Picture Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Texas Lone Star State Shirt Features Retro 70s Vintage Aesthetic and an Image of a Silhouette of the TX State With a Lone Star and a Texas Longhorn Cow Skull Picture. Texas TShirt. Retro Texas T-Shirt. Vintage Texas Tee. Gifts for Men. Gifts for Women. Texas Shirt Makes a Perfect Birthday or Christmas Gift for Texans and Those Who Call Texas Home, a Great Souvenir For Visitors on Vacation! Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston Texas Strong. Birthday Gift Christmas Texas Gift 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only