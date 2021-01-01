From spider tarantula spider holder
Retro Spider Tarantula Spider Lover Spider Holder Tote Bag
Advertisement
Beautiful retro design with tarantula for spider lovers, spider holders and spider breeders. You love arachnids and spider animals? Then this tarantula design is perfect for you. Matching tarantula accessories. Web spider design for spider fans and anyone who keeps arthropods as pets. Fits perfectly with tarantula terrarium accessories and tarantula terrarium. Wear this spider design on your next zoo visit. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.