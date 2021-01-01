Retro Rhythm II by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (41854D-6)

Advertisement
With its minimalistic yet compelling visual appeal, Retro Rhythm II by NW Art is a great way to strengthen the aesthetic of a living room or office area. The colorful rainbow's sharp curves and angles add depth and cheerful character to any space, while the high-quality archival inks on premium matte paper ensure a lifetime of beauty. For added display convenience, this piece is framed with Italian wood and pre-wired for effortless hanging. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.