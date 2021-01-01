'Retro Ornaments I' Graphic Art Print on Canvas
Description
Features:Ready to hangArtist-grade canvas using archival inksHand crafted in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Artist Grade CanvasAdditional Materials: WoodColor: Yellow/PinkNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Courtney PrahlStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Retro Ornaments IEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Professionally hand stretched on 1.5" stretcher barsOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 16" W): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 20" W): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 22" W): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 35" H x 28" W): 35Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 16" W): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 22" W): 22Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 35" H x 28" W): 28Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 16" W, 24" H x 20" W, 28" H x 22" W, 35" H x 28" W): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 16" W, 24" H x 20" W, 28" H x 22" W, 35" H x 28" W): 1.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 20" H x 16" W