Funny style apparel for 15 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote October 2006 limited edition. Birthday gifts for boy, girl, son, daughter, grandson, kids born in October 2006 cool gifts on Mothers Day, Birthday, Christmas, Fathers Day. Vintage October 2006 15th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for boys / girl gifts idea on 15 years old vintage cassette tape best of 2006 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in October 2006 and love cassette tape 15 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem