Funny style apparel for 17 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote October 2004 limited edition. Birthday gifts for boy, girl, son, daughter, grandson, kids born in October 2004 cool gifts on Mothers Day, Birthday, Christmas, Fathers Day. Vintage October 2004 17th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for boys / girl gifts idea on 17 years old vintage cassette tape best of 2004 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in October 2004 and love cassette tape 17 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem