Retro October 1993 Cassette Tape 28th Birthday Decorations T-Shirt

Funny style apparel for 28 years old birthday retro cassette tape with the quote October 1993 limited edition. Birthday gifts for women, men, dad, mom, parents, grandma, grandpa born in October 1993 cool gifts on Birthday, Christmas, Father's Day. Vintage October 1993 28th Birthday apparel makes a perfect for men / women gifts idea on 28 years old vintage cassette tape best of 1993 distressed cool gifts for anyone who born in October 1993 and love cassette tape 28 years old birthday decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem