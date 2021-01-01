Retro Motorcycle Rider Motocross Biker Dirt Bike Evolution Premium T-Shirt

Adorable ape gift for children, women and men who see an evolution in their abilities with stunts and tricks and love motorsports on a motorcycle. Quite great evolution from monkey to modern man racing or freestyle motocross off-road as a sport. Stunning gift idea for bikers, stuntmen and motorcyclists who love to do off-road stunts, competitions and races on a motorcycle or quad. Grab your outdoor protective gear and enjoy the sport of motorsports in motocross, supercross or freestyle cross. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.