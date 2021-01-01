Retro Metal Frame Home Office Computer Desk, Study Writing Desk, Open Shelf, Brown 55.1X47.2X23.6In

Product Description: It is a suitable workspace for your home office activities and provides ample space for computer, monitor, printer, writing, study, and other home office activities. Sturdy Stable for Use: Metal frame with several desk boards ensure stability and durability, ensuring you to enjoy your work on this desk. The desktop uses a first-grade fire board, a large and comfortable table top. Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent environmentally friendly plates. Its vertical design features a open bookshelf saves floor space while enhancing storage options. And even with all your stuffs it still feels spacious!