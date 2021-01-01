Retro Lockable Jewelry Box Organizer, Mirrored Jewelries Necklaces Earrings Rings Storage Case Holder With Key - Best Gifts For Women Girls, Aqua Gree

our Lockable Jewelry Box OrganizerRetro Key &Smart Size & Big Capacity for Jewelries Storage & Display & ProtectionWe cares our customers. After reading products reviews we understand our customers' concerning about the safety of their jewelries and so we upgrade the old jewelry box and give birth to this one.Smart size but big capacity, it could get all your beloved jewelries organized in one box. Retro lock with key balances the elegant look and the practicability of this jewelry box. Get this one and give your beloved jewelries more protection.Deluxe synthetic microfiber faux leather exterior, faux suede lining, high quality flannel interiorRetro key is included for keeping your beloved jewelries safeLarge mirror in the lid for easy makeup and dress-up when opening the jewelry boxHigh quality electroplating hardware as supporting units makes it durable for numerous opening and better protection of the jewelry box2-layer multi removable compartments design with big capacity for storage and organize all of your jewelries like necklaces, brackets, earrings, rings, watches, brooch and other small itemsDimension: 200mm x 140mm x 90mm Finish: Pink