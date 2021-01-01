Gaming Gifts Retro Gamer Gift Video Player Controller Funny Gaming Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you stay awake all night to play video games for fun, then this cool gaming design is just for you. Its amazing how you can be in a game and interact with just a joystick, controller or a keyboard. Great gift idea for birthday, Christmas, National Video Games Day or any other present giving occasion. Great gift for your gamer friends and someone who is crazy about playing video games or is a professional gamer. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only