From ewd first name apparel

EWD First Name Apparel Retro Funny Vintage First Name Georgeanna Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This Vintage Georgeanna can be a perfect gift for Friends or family members on Christmas or Thanksgivings day. Surprise your Mother, Grandma or Aunt with First Name Georgeanna in a retro Style. Get for your Wife on Anniversary or Birthday. Vintage and Retro Personalized name is a Funny vintage first Name gift for your Daughter, Sister or Best Friends. Its a Georgeanna thing, Cool Crown with first name is perfect for any girl or woman named Georgeanna. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com