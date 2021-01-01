From kimique minimalist aesthetic solid color series

Green Retro Fully Solid Mint Colored Plain Simple Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Pretty cool cute unique design with vibrant color are enjoyed by men women boys and girls. (#9BD3AE) Elegant and trendy illustration accessories to express yourself and that will enhance your style. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com