The Salty Veteran Retro F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet Schematic Vintage F4 Airplane Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect for a veteran or active duty service unit member who served in a F4 squadron or loves to fly airplanes, collect jacket patches, or studies aircraft blueprints let them show how much they love F-4 Phantoms. This vintage plane diagram shows: An F-4 Phantom plane in retro colors. If you love an aircraft carrier fighter pilot or airman gift it for Veteran's Day, Memorial Day or 4th of July. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only