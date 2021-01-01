Skizzenmonster Acrobatics Circus Art Retro Eighties Circus Style Aerial Trapeze Silhouette Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The stylish design features a casual silhouette of a dynamic aerial trapeze artist in front of a cool distressed retro colored background doing the half angel drop. Perfect gift idea for every aerial artist and coach, circus performer, for acrobats, gymnasts, for all who love the colorful circus arts, the experience of extraordinary human skills of balance, agility, motor coordination. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only