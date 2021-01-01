Purple Retro Cheetah / Leopard / 1990s Vaporwave Vintage Throw Pillow

A cool accessory is a fashion statement. This retro accessory can also show your light-hearted personality who likes quirky gifts and has a unique style. Get classy with this timeless fashion pattern inspired accessory. This cool retro animal pattern product for women and men makes a perfect birthday gift or Christmas present for everyone who likes vintage accessories. Surely you know boys, girls, men, and women who love cool gifts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only