Retro Border Collie Owner Dog Mom I Love My Border Collie Tote Bag

This cute border collie design for dog lovers women are perfect if you say I love my border collie herd that or just throw it border collie owners. The best border collie mom ever will love this dog trainer agility design if she is a border collie owner or for border collie breeding. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.