Retro Baseball Player Lover Miami Heartbeat Game Day T-Shirt

Cool Miami heartbeat distressed baseball graphic tee make a great presents for Christmas, birthday or anniversary for fans who love the Miami, baseball and home runs. Perfect gifts for men, women, young, adult and kids who are Miami. This great tee is an awesome gifts for yourself, dad, mom, daughter, and friends from Miami city. Show your love and pride to Miami and baseball Miami. If you are the hometown of Miami and love baseball is best shirt for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem